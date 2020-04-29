Goodwill, The Salvation Army accepting donations while you do spring cleaning during the pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Before the COVID-19 pandemic, annual spring cleaning meant donating household items you don’t use anymore, but is now a good time to drop off those goods? Major Donald Tekautz, commanding officer for the Salvation Army, says people are doing it.
“They’re bored, so I think they’re trying to find something to do with their time at home,” he said. “So I think there is a lot of people cleaning house."
Tekautz says the Salvation Army plans to reopen as soon as the stay-at-home order ends. Until then, he welcomes donations, safely of course.
“We’ll spray it down and sanitize it the best we can and handle it quickly. We have a special place in our warehouse where it’s going, so it’s sitting for a few days separate from everything else,” said Tekautz.
Even the interim president and CEO for Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana, Jodee Daroca, says this isn’t their first rodeo with donations and health concerns. She says they learned from flu season that time makes a big difference in killing off germs.
“Just by the time frame it will take us to process everything, things will have been sitting for awhile,” said Daroca.
So get in the closet and clear some things out. Organizing expert and founder of Chaos Organizing, Martha Carol Stewart, says this helps create a safe space for us.
“Keeping things clutter-free, it’s better not only physically, for your physical health, but it’s better for your mental health,” she said.
Stewart recommends you start with a good wipe-down on things like appliances, baseboards, and cabinet doors. Also, if you have a ton of paper plates, take them out.
“Use them,” said Stewart. “Now is the perfect time. Give yourself a break and don’t do dishes. Have a paper products night.”
As for other paper products in your house, dump out old magazines and organize your mail. Finally, go through your closets. Stewart advises you check if your sheets, towels, or jackets need a refresh.
If you want to donate your items to facilities like the Salvation Army or Goodwill, call ahead and see how you can participate in their contact-less drop off or pickup systems.
To contact the Salvation Army of Baton Rouge, call 225-355-4483. To find a Goodwill closest to you, visit goodwillno.org/maps.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.