FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather warning in effect until 9 a.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A line of strong storms will move into the area Wednesday morning.
As a result, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 a.m.
As the squall line pushes south, hail and strong-to-damaging wind gusts will be the primary severe threats, along with significant lightning.
An isolated tornado certainly can’t be ruled out.
Damage was reported late Tuesday night in Hammond and Loranger, including a portable building at a high school, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.
As the severe risk passes, a few showers may linger into the early afternoon, clearing by mid-to-late Wednesday.
Our afternoon high stays in the upper 70°s.
Overnight, mostly fair skies, nice and cool – a low in the mid 50°s.
Thursday looks to be a very nice day to end the month of April – sunny skies return, light NW winds and a high in the mid-to-upper 70°s.
