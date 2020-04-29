FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Say goodbye to stormy weather for the next two days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re saying goodbye to stormy weather and welcoming in what should be a string of really nice days going into the weekend.
Morning temperatures will be comfortably cool on Thursday and Friday, bottoming out in the mid 50s, while highs will top out in the upper 70s on Thursday and low 80s on Friday under sunny skies. Get outside if you can over the next couple of days!
Dry weather will continue through the weekend, but there will be a noticeable increase in humidity and temperatures. Temperatures on Saturday will start out in the upper 50s, but will get a bit warm by the afternoon as highs reach the mid 80s. By Sunday, we’ll have an almost summer-like feel as temperatures climb into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.
We will get a taste of summer by early next week, with the possibility of our first 90° days of 2020. We shouldn’t threaten any records, but those days will likely have many of you wondering if we’ve jumped straight into summer in the early part of May. Fortunately, a weak cold front should deliver at least some modest relief for the second half of next week. And our extended outlook suggests only some low-end rain chances for the latter part of the 10-day forecast.
Speaking of rains, most of us got a significant soaking from late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. We could have done without the severe weather, but the rains are actually not a bad thing, with many areas in south Louisiana having been on the dry side and recent weeks, and some parishes even declared to be in a moderate drought. Rain totals of three to five inches were common around metro Baton Rouge, with some locally higher amounts reported.
