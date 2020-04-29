FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Say goodbye to stormy weather for the next two days

We will get a taste of summer by early next week, with the possibility of our first 90° days of 2020. We shouldn’t threaten any records, but those days will likely have many of you wondering if we’ve jumped straight into summer in the early part of May. Fortunately, a weak cold front should deliver at least some modest relief for the second half of next week. And our extended outlook suggests only some low-end rain chances for the latter part of the 10-day forecast.