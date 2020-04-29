Family members greet new baby from outside hospital, giant sign in hand

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - These are trying times, especially for family members who cannot properly say hello to their newest addition due to visitation restrictions at hospitals. But many families are finding creative ways to greet that new baby born during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents, Dustin and Zoey, welcomed their baby, Brees Michael Breaux, on Sunday, April 26.
Since family members were not allowed inside Woman’s Hospital to visit, they decided to greet the brand new baby from the parking lot.
The baby boy’s family members stood outside the hospital holding up a huge sign with his name on it to welcome him into the world.
The family says Brees was due April 24, right in the middle of the 2020 NFL Draft, but politely waited to make his entrance until the draft was over.
