Family members greet new baby from outside hospital, giant sign in hand

Family members greet new baby from outside hospital, giant sign in hand
Dustin and Zoey welcomed their baby boy, Brees Michael Breaux, on Sunday, April 26. (Source: Family)
By Rachael Thomas | April 29, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 3:33 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - These are trying times, especially for family members who cannot properly say hello to their newest addition due to visitation restrictions at hospitals. But many families are finding creative ways to greet that new baby born during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Everything you need to know related to COVID-19

Parents, Dustin and Zoey, welcomed their baby, Brees Michael Breaux, on Sunday, April 26.

Since family members were not allowed inside Woman’s Hospital to visit, they decided to greet the brand new baby from the parking lot.

Family members stood outside Woman's Hospital holding a huge sign to welcome baby Brees into the world.
Family members stood outside Woman's Hospital holding a huge sign to welcome baby Brees into the world. (Source: Family)
Dustin and Zoey welcomed their baby boy, Brees Michael Breaux, on Sunday, April 26.
Dustin and Zoey welcomed their baby boy, Brees Michael Breaux, on Sunday, April 26. (Source: Family)

The baby boy’s family members stood outside the hospital holding up a huge sign with his name on it to welcome him into the world.

The family says Brees was due April 24, right in the middle of the 2020 NFL Draft, but politely waited to make his entrance until the draft was over.

Brees' parents could see their family members greeting their new baby from their room in the hospital.
Brees' parents could see their family members greeting their new baby from their room in the hospital. (Source: Family)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.