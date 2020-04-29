E Feliciana Parish releases plans for reopening businesses, easing stay-at-home restrictions

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials in East Feliciana Parish have now released guidelines about easing some stay-at-home restrictions.
The East Feliciana Policy Jury released information Wednesday, April 29 detailing the parish’s plans. These plans go into effect Friday, May 1.
All vulnerable individuals are strongly encouraged to continue to stay at home. This includes those 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to COVID-19.
When in public, people should continue to practice social distancing and should not gather in groups of more than ten. Residents should also minimize non-essential travel.
All businesses, banks, restaurants, stores, libraries, etc. shall post a sign on the front door warning vulnerable individuals about the risks of entering.
The parish also released detailed guidelines for businesses, including occupancy requirements. Read those details here.
