Costco will soon require shoppers to wear facial covering before entering stores
Costco is making changes to limit the number of customers in its stores during the coronavirus outbreak. (Source: Costco)
By Chris Anderson | April 29, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 2:09 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The wholesale retailer Costco is updating their shopping policy as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Effective May 4, Costco shoppers must wear a mask or face covering over the mouth and nose at all times to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Shoppers under the age of 2 years old and individuals who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition will be exempt from the policy.

Additional policy adjustments include:

  • No more than two people allowed in store with each membership card
  • Most Costco locations will return to regular operating hours, beginning May 4
  • Costco locations will open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday for shoppers 60 years and older, or with disabilities
  • Priority store access will continue to be offered to health care workers and first responders
  • Product limitations on high-demand items remain in place

