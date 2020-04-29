Costco will soon require shoppers to wear facial covering before entering stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The wholesale retailer Costco is updating their shopping policy as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Effective May 4, Costco shoppers must wear a mask or face covering over the mouth and nose at all times to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Shoppers under the age of 2 years old and individuals who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition will be exempt from the policy.
Additional policy adjustments include:
- No more than two people allowed in store with each membership card
- Most Costco locations will return to regular operating hours, beginning May 4
- Costco locations will open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday for shoppers 60 years and older, or with disabilities
- Priority store access will continue to be offered to health care workers and first responders
- Product limitations on high-demand items remain in place
