CATS to continue current service through extension stay-at-home order

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) will comply with the extension of the Stay at Home Order announced by Governor John Bel Edwards on Monday, April 27 that is extended until May 15.
CATS remains an essential service and will continue to provide the current level of essential service to our community and customers.
The agency remains committed to the health and safety of our employees and the community and maintains the heightened level of cleaning and disinfecting, social distance seating, waived fares, rear entry, and modified service that has been implemented during the pandemic.
Under the extended order, which will be issued on Friday, May 1, businesses that previously were directed to be closed will remain closed, including salons, bars, and casinos, among other things.
Businesses that are deemed essential under federal CISA guidance may still be open. Non-essential retail businesses in Louisiana continue to be able to open with fewer than 10 people total inside.CATS encourages those who can stay home to do so, unless going for essential items or services. The agency will continue to provide critical transportation service to those in essential industries.
More information on the efforts of CATS can be found here.
