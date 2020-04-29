Car parade held in W Feliciana Parish to celebrate high school seniors

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - It was a day that certainly didn’t turn out as planned, but they made the most of it.
Today (Wednesday, April 29) would’ve been the last day at school for the Class of 2020 at West Feliciana High School. The seniors gathered one last time at the school to celebrate while practicing social distancing.
Students and family members put on a car parade to congratulate the seniors, who are officially closing one chapter of their lives and moving to the next.
“A lot of seniors have been concerned with just missing out on those last few days, those last few moments, leaving, being able to tell everyone goodbye on the last day of school. Those are the things that they are missing out on and we want to try to capture that as best we can,” said Karolyn Taylor, principal.
The principal says she was very happy to be able to see the seniors in-person once again.
