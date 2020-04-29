BRPD’s mounted patrol visit hospital to say hello to officer injured in shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department visited the parking lot of Our Lady of the Lake hospital Wednesday, April 29 to say hello to Officer Derrick Maglone from a safe distance.
Police say Maglone in the hospital recovering after being shot by a murder suspect Sunday, April 26. Officer Lt. Glenn Hutto Jr., was also shot during the same incident and died at the scene.
Maglone is a member of the mounted patrol and his horse’s name is Lady.
In one of the photos provided to WAFB, Maglone can be waving from his hospital room.
Maglone’s family says his condition is improving.
