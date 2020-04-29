BRG mid-city testing center closed due to severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The MOHSEP Community Testing Site at Baton Rouge General Mid City will be closed Wednesday due to the morning’s severe weather. The site will reopen on the next scheduled day, Friday, May 1st.
The site operates on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Patients can still be tested at the MOHSEP Community Testing Site at Our Lady of the Lake North Campus. That site operates Monday through Friday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Patients must have a physician’s order to be tested at either site.
