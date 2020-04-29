Authorities trying to determine if man accused of fatal shooting is responsible for another death in E Feliciana Parish

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of fatally shooting another person in a mobile home and setting it on fire in Ethel has been arrested in Tennessee, according to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said investigators are trying to determine if the man is responsible for another death in the parish.
Travis told WAFB’s Kiran Chawla his deputies began investigating the case around 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 24 when a mobile home went up in flames on West Lakeshore Drive in the small town of Ethel.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has been assisting the sheriff’s office by tearing down the burned trailer to determine the cause of the fire.
“We have determined that fire to have intentionally been set. The fire started on the porch of a mobile home,” said Butch Browning.
Authorities say they believe the fire was intentionally set because a body was found inside.
East Feliciana Parish Coroner Dr. Dewitt Bickham performed the autopsy on that body.
“The preliminary autopsy results indicate a homicide with a gunshot wound,” Dr. Bickham said.
Investigators say the victim was shot in the head before the fire was started in the mobile home. The coroner said law enforcement officials will have to wait to learn the victim’s identity because the body was badly burned.
“We’re going to obtain a DNA sample and that usually takes three or four days,” said Bickham.
The next day, Saturday, April 25, officials found a burned truck about 21 miles from the mobile home fire on Rattlesnake Road in Clinton.
Then, around 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, someone driving down Old Liberty Road in Clinton saw a body in a ditch. Travis said there is the possibility that this body could be the driver of that burned truck.
“We are certainly considering it but we cannot say that for certain until we make a positive identity,” Travis said.
Travis explained the body is badly decomposed, so it has to go to the coroner to determine the identity and the cause of death.
“We don’t believe it is a natural death but it might be a little early to call on that at this time,” Travis said. “We believe the body has been here for a little while, not exactly sure how long it has been.”
Travis also said officials are trying to figure out if the body found in the ditch Wednesday is somehow linked to the two other crime scenes.
“We are considering the possibility that they could be connected,” Travis said.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office said the man accused of shooting the victim in the mobile home and setting it on fire to allegedly cover it all up is Galmon Deandre Lemond, 32, of Clinton.
Officials said he left town but was arrested Tuesday, April 28 by authorities in Mount Juliet, Tenn.
“They found where we thought the suspect was very, very quickly,” Travis said. “The current warrant is going to be one count of first-degree murder.”
Lemond was arrested as a fugitive from Louisiana. He has waived extradition, which means the sheriff’s office and state fire marshal investigators can go to Tennessee to bring him back to East Feliciana Parish.
Travis said once Lemond returns to Louisiana, he will face five felony charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and more.
