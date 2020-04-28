W Feliciana Parish officials release new guidelines for easing of some stay-at-home restrictions

“We have seen many changes in the world, state, and our community. After consulting with the medical community, state, federal officials and analyzing the most current data, the decision has been made to gradually start to reopen parts of our economy. Together, Mayor D’Aquilla, Sheriff Austin Daniel, Sheriff Elect Brian Spillman, and I have concluded that now is the time to take a small step closer to some resemblance of normalcy. Please see the attached guidelines to help navigate through this process. We must continue to practice social distancing and being neighborly towards one another. We ask that you continue to be patient and help protect the most vulnerable among us. This can be done by wearing a mask when in public and washing your hands often. We strongly recommend anyone 65 and older shelter at home. It is also highly recommended that anyone with underlying medical conditions continue to shelter at home,” said Havard.