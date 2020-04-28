5 tips to prevent cabin fever amid stay-at-home orders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, April 27, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the state’s stay-at-home orders will remain in place until May 15.
It’s no surprise that people are starting to get a touch of cabin fever.
Ochsner has released some tips from primary care physicians Dr. Jeanenne Brignac and Dr. Riza Cruz to keep busy while stuck at home. The hospital team has also created some activities for kids.
Tip 1 – Get active
- Just because you must stay home doesn’t mean you must stay on the couch. It’s deceptively easy to let the day go by without taking the time to move around.
- The shelter-in-place policy allows you to go outside for walks or bike rides. Taking a walk, run, or bike ride will give you a breath of fresh air.
- YouTube Yoga is a real thing; try it!
Tip 2 – Hold a video conference with friends/family
- If you haven’t connected with friends and family via video, then the time is now. Adding that face-to-face element will lift your spirits.
- Voice calls are officially 2019. Video calls from your laptop are now the rage.
- No webcam? No problem. FaceTime can be used between two iPhones, but what if one or both has an Android phone? Google Duo is a free app for high quality video calls that was just updated with new enhancements like group calling for up to 12 people.
Tip 3 – Listen to a podcast
- Podcasts are great for multi-taskers or people who are working from home.
- Think of your favorite hobby or topic and search the web for a podcast dedicated to that topic. Podcasts can be informational or humorous; there is something for everyone!
- This non-visual format allows you to divide your attention so you can focus on other activities throughout the day.
Tip 4 – Do some gardening
- If you didn’t already know, plants are the new “it” thing. Now is the perfect time (and temperature) to take up this hobby.
- A green thumb isn’t mandatory. There are plenty of plants that are low maintenance, such as cacti.
- If you are feeling more adventurous, then try growing a vegetable or herb garden.
Tip 5 – Start writing in a journal and/or read
- Are you guilty of having a stockpile of empty, beautiful journals or notebooks in your home? If so, pick one and start using it.
- As stressful as this time is, it will be an important moment in history. This is a great time to document what’s going on from your point of view.
- Chances are you might have some books around your house that you never got around to reading. The mental stimulation between reading and writing in a journal will help you enjoy your quiet time at home.
MORE INFORMATION ON COVID-19 FROM OCHSNER
- For the latest on COVID-19: Ochsner.org/coronavirus
- Additional health resources: Ochsner.org/coronavirus/covid-19-health-resources
- Virtual urgent care: Ochsner.org/ochsner-anywhere-care
- Video visits with your doctor: Ochsner.org/my-ochsner
To schedule an appointment with Ochsner Baton Rouge, call 225-761-5200.
