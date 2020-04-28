Parish reopening strategies differ days before restrictions set to loosen statewide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In just days, many folks could be eating outside of their favorite restaurants again in Louisiana. As those restrictions begin to loosen statewide, some parishes are taking things a step further while others are calling for more caution from the public.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says it is time to go back to work, announcing all parish government will resume the people’s business on Monday, May 4.
“We’re going to do everything we can to protect parish employees and the public but we are here to serve the public and we’re ready to get back to work,” said Ricks.
They will resume a little more than a week before the governor plans to end the current stay-at-home order on Friday, May 15, but Ricks says his employees are ready to go and he believes they can do so safely.
“We’ll do our social distancing,” said Ricks. “We will wear masks and we’re asking the public that when they come to take care of business starting Monday that they wear a mask and if at all possible come alone.”
The parish currently has 185 positive cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths. Based on the numbers, he says they are ready but will monitor things just in case.
“We’ve discussed that. What our contingency plan will be at that time is still not set in stone yet but we’re here to serve and we’ve got to get back to serving the public,” Ricks added.
East Baton Rouge Parish has recorded the third-highest number in the state, with more than 1,700 cases and 125 deaths. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome admits she’s worried about restaurants set to serve meals outside and stores able to offer curbside services beginning Friday, May 1.
“We have to understand that we’re in this for the long haul,” said Broome. “That gives me some concern if people do not implement wearing masks in this process and it’s incumbent upon those restaurants to make sure social distancing takes place.”
EBR is among the two regions in the state still seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations. The mayor says the numbers just do not support business as usual.
“I don’t think we’re ready at this moment, that’s why I think the governor’s extension of the stay-at-home order is certainly needed,” said Broome.
As some folks become restless at home and anxious to get back to normal, Broome says her team is working to determine how to reach that goal safely. She believes opening too soon might set us back even further.
“I don’t want to see an influx, a resurgence take place this summer because we did not do what we were supposed to do on the front end,” Broome added.
She believes getting it right the first time is crucial and says no one can afford to get the reopening efforts wrong.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.