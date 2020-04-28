National Guard, food bank team up to give away food at church in Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana National Guard is teaming up with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to hold a meal distribution event at a church in Walker.
The event will be held Thursday, May 7 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church in Walker. The church is located at 31449 N Corbin Rd.
The purpose of the event is to help families adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say they hope to feed around 600 families.
Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles when they arrive.
