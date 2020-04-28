Murphy Law Firm, United Cajun Navy team up to deliver masks, hand sanitzier to elderly residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Peyton Murphy of the Murphy Law Firm and Todd Terrell of the United Cajun Navy are teaming up to deliver face masks and hand sanitizer to 11 Baton Rouge area nursing homes, retirement communities, and elderly complexes.
Hannah Martin with the Murphy Law Firm said the hand sanitizer for elderly residents was donated by Smitty’s Supply and Seven Three Distillery.
Organizers with the Murphy Law Firm and United Cajun Navy will be distributing the masks and hand sanitizer Tuesday, April 28 St. James Place, Francois Bend, The Blake at the Grove, Lake Sherwood, Magnolia Brook, Ollie Steele Burden Manor, Harvest Manor Health, Sunrise at Siegen, Sunrise at Jefferson, Southside Gardens, and St. Theresa’s Complex for the Elderly.
Murphy and Terrell previously partnered to give away 50,000 masks and 30,000 gloves to Baton Rouge area residents.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.