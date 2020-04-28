Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

Fear and frustration are raging as fast as the coronavirus in some juvenile detention centers, with riots and escapes reported in facilities in hard hit New York and Louisiana. Parents and youth advocates say some kids are being kept in isolation up to 23 hours a day. Family visits have been cut off, programs have been halted and school has sometimes been reduced to educational packets. As the number of COVID-19 cases grows, some facilities are also shuttling youths back and forth between centers, adding to tensions. Experts and child advocates say any youth who can be safely returned home should be released.