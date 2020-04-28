La. lawmakers to return to work Monday, May 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers are set to return to the capitol Monday, May 4 to try to make your lives a little easier while Louisiana’s economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislature paused session in mid-March to help prevent the spread of the virus. Since then, a number of lawmakers announced they’ve been infected, including the Senate president and Baton Rouge Rep. Ted James.
Another member, first-year Rep. Reggie Bagala, died from COVID-19 complications earlier in April.
Not everyone agrees work should resume Monday though.
The Legislative Black Caucus is calling on Republican leadership to delay the start until the stay at home order expires on May 15. That order bans gatherings of more than ten people. There are 143 members in the legislature.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.