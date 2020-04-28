How to donate to GBR Food Bank

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has a number of feedings planned in the food bank’s 11-parish area over the coming weeks.
Traditionally, the food bank does not distribute food to people themselves. Partner agencies around the region typically deliver boxes to those in need. Many of those agencies have closed though. Now, staff, along with the National Guard, have to distribute the supplies themselves.
Donations ensure they can continue. You can drop off canned goods at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, however, he says monetary donations would go further in helping fight food insecurity. You can donate online here.
