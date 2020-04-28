Fleauxt announces permanent closure due to pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A flotation therapy and wellness center in Baton Rouge has announced its permanent closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The owners of Fleauxt posted a heartfelt message to their Facebook page Tuesday, April 28, announcing they would not be reopening.
“Just as we start bouncing back, COVID-19 hits and we are forced to close our doors for an unspecified amount of time. Although no money is coming in, rent is still due, utilities must be paid, and all other costs associated with running a business are accumulating. The little amount we had saved was used to cover these costs. And unfortunately, there is no more money,” the owners said.
Fleauxt survived the flood of 2016, the passing of staff’s family members, and an internal investigation into missing cash deposits that cost the business nearly $10,000.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the permanent closure of Fleauxt. This difficult decision stems from this pandemic which has caused a significant financial hardship to our business during our most busiest time of year. We understand that loan options are available, but the small amount offered to us is not enough to cover the loss and the loss we would continue to experience for many months on out. Again, it does not make sense for us to take on more debt. We’ve considered every option and just do not see a way out of this situation,” owners said.
The store will not be refunding credits or gift cards.
