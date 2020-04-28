Fleauxt announces permanent closure due to pandemic

“It is with great sadness that we announce the permanent closure of Fleauxt. This difficult decision stems from this pandemic which has caused a significant financial hardship to our business during our most busiest time of year. We understand that loan options are available, but the small amount offered to us is not enough to cover the loss and the loss we would continue to experience for many months on out. Again, it does not make sense for us to take on more debt. We’ve considered every option and just do not see a way out of this situation,” owners said.