FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Two rounds of storms possible into Wednesday

First Alert Forecast (Source: WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta | April 28, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT - Updated April 28 at 9:21 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two rounds of storms are possible over the next 24 hours.

The first round will likely move through the area Tuesday evening.

There’s a marginal risk (1/5) of severe weather beginning Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The second round of storms is forecast to move through near daybreak Wednesday. Damaging winds remain the main concern.

Things will dry out late Wednesday through the weekend. Weekend highs will be near and around 90 degrees.

