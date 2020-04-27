FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Two rounds of storms expected Tues. evening, Wed. morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Don’t be fooled. Scattered showers and t-storms Tuesday afternoon and evening are just the warm-up act for the main event arriving Wednesday morning. Severe weather will not be a serious concern for the afternoon and evening, but one or two of those storms could be on the strong side.
The weather will be a bigger concern in the morning as a squall line running ahead of an advancing cold front delivers an increased chance for strong to severe storms. While the morning severe weather threat remains relatively low, with the NWS Storm Prediction Center rating the risk as Marginal to Slight for the WAFB region, residents should be ready for high winds, power outages, and locally heavy downpours.
Our latest guidance suggests an arrival time of roughly 7 to 8 a.m. for metro Baton Rouge. That means an earlier arrival time for areas north and west of the Red Stick and storms arriving later for communities east and south of Baton Rouge.
Once the line passes through your community, the weather should slowly but steadily settle down. The Storm Team cannot rule out a few showers behind the squall line as we await the cold front’s arrival, but those rains should be light and limited in coverage. Rains should taper off during midday to early afternoon, with clearing skies into Wednesday evening.
Thursday through Sunday stays dry with plenty of sunshine. However, the dry run of days comes with a steady warm-up that has the region flirting with highs around 90° by Sunday. For now, at least, highs around 90° could persist into next Monday and Tuesday.
After that, our next rainmaker is currently scheduled for next Wednesday (May 6).
