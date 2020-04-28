FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more quiet day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No activity on First Alert Doppler radar early Tuesday, but that will be changing later tonight and Wednesday.
Temperatures are quite mild, starting out in the low-to-mid 50°s again and warming up this afternoon to the mid-80°s. Humidity will increase throughout the day, as well.
The majority of the area will be under a low-end risk for severe weather heading into the overnight hours and Wednesday morning. The main threat is likely to be strong winds and the potential of hail.
Lows tonight will fall to the upper 60°s tonight.
Rain and storms are likely Wednesday as highs top out at 80°.
