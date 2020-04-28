Drive-thru fundraiser being held Friday for families of BRPD officers involved in recent shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A drive-thru fundraiser is being held Friday, May 1 to benefit the families of BRPD officers Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. and Derrick Maglone.
Hutto and Maglone were involved in a shooting Sunday, April 26. Hutto was killed and Maglone is currently recovering in a Baton Rouge hospital.
The drive-thru fundraiser is being held Friday, May 1 starting at 11 a.m. at BRPD headquarters, located at 9000 Airline Hwy.
Dinner plates of jambalaya or BBQ pulled pork will be sold for $10 each.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.