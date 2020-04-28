Drive-thru fundraiser being held Friday for families of BRPD officers involved in recent shooting

Dinner plates can be purchased for $10 each to benefit the families of Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. and Derrick Maglone. (Source: Zachary Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas | April 28, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 7:23 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A drive-thru fundraiser is being held Friday, May 1 to benefit the families of BRPD officers Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. and Derrick Maglone.

BRPD officers Lt. Glenn Hutto Jr. (left) and Cpl. Derrick Maglone (right) were shot while questioning a murder suspect on April 26. Hutto died from his injuries.
BRPD officers Lt. Glenn Hutto Jr. (left) and Cpl. Derrick Maglone (right) were shot while questioning a murder suspect on April 26. Hutto died from his injuries.

Hutto and Maglone were involved in a shooting Sunday, April 26. Hutto was killed and Maglone is currently recovering in a Baton Rouge hospital.

The drive-thru fundraiser is being held Friday, May 1 starting at 11 a.m. at BRPD headquarters, located at 9000 Airline Hwy.

Dinner plates of jambalaya or BBQ pulled pork will be sold for $10 each.

Dinner plates can be purchased for $10 each to benefit the families of Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. and Derrick Maglone.
