Baton Rouge Clinic now offering COVID-19 antibody testing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Clinic is now joining several healthcare providers in the Baton Rouge area providing COVID-19 antibody testing.
What can you do to help?
If you have tested positive for COVID-19:
- And you have recovered, with complete resolution of your symptoms for at least 28 days, you may qualify to donate plasma
- The Baton Rouge Clinic is participating in the Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program with the Mayo Clinic and LifeShare Blood Center
- Contact your Primary Care Physician and ask if you are a candidate, or to learn more
Here are some areas that we need more information before we can make general recommendations:
Development of antibodies and immunity:
- When you are exposed to an infection, your body’s immune system is stimulated and responds to the infection by making antibodies against it. There are different types of antibodies and they act differently in helping your immune system respond to different types of infections.
- Antibodies are found in your plasma, or the part of your blood that has no cells.
- There are currently clinical trials taking place that are looking to see if giving the convalescent plasma of someone that has recovered from COVID-19 to a patient currently infected with SARS-CoV-2 will help the patient recover faster.
The Baton Rouge Clinic is offering antibody testing. Call your physician for more information. Click here for more.
