Patient Plus offering COVID-19 antibody testing in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Patient Plus Urgent Care is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing at multiple locations in Baton Rouge.
The testing costs $105, which includes the cost of the visit. Appointments can be scheduled online here. Walk-ins are also welcome.
BOCAGE
- Bocage 7353 Jefferson Hwy.
- Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 225-442-0500
SOUTHDOWNS
- 4460 Perkins Rd.
- Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 225-831-1241
MID CITY
- 2840 Florida Blvd.
- Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 225-224-2402
DELMONT
- 5420 Plank Rd.
- Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 225-228-2452
BROADMOOR
- 9688 Florida Blvd.
- Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 225-408-7587
