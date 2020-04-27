Patient Plus offering COVID-19 antibody testing in Baton Rouge

By Rachael Thomas | April 27, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 2:27 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Patient Plus Urgent Care is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing at multiple locations in Baton Rouge.

The testing costs $105, which includes the cost of the visit. Appointments can be scheduled online here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

LOCATIONS

BOCAGE

  • Bocage 7353 Jefferson Hwy.
  • Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • 225-442-0500

SOUTHDOWNS

  • 4460 Perkins Rd.
  • Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • 225-831-1241

MID CITY

  • 2840 Florida Blvd.
  • Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • 225-224-2402

DELMONT

  • 5420 Plank Rd.
  • Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • 225-228-2452

BROADMOOR

  • 9688 Florida Blvd.
  • Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • 225-408-7587

