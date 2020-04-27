LSU picks up commitment from 4-star DE Landon Jackson

Jackson is ranked as the No. 69 overall prospect in the US, No. 5 weak-side defensive end in the nation, and No. 11 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports . He is ranked as the No. 10 weak-side defensive end in the country, No. 33 recruit in the state of Texas, and No. 216 nationally by Rivals . He is also ranked as the No. 106 overall prospect in America, No. 3 weak-side defensive end nationally, and No. 19 overall prospect in Texas by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.