1,600+ lbs of pet food donated to healthcare workers by Baton Rouge law firm, pet store

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Healthcare workers at Baton Rouge General got the chance to pick up some free pet food Monday thanks to a Baton Rouge law firm and pet store.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys teamed up with Neighborhood Pet Market on Jefferson Highway to provide more than 265 employees at BRG with more than 1,600 lbs of Blue Buffalo pet food. Each bag also contained a coupon for another free bag of food from the pet store.
Inspired by how much loves and support pets show people, McKernan launched the firm’s newest community outreach program, called Penny’s Pantry. The program is named after his dog.
“Penny has brought so much joy and love to our family," McKernan said.
The program aims to provide pet food to those front-line workers in need.
