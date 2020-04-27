1,600+ lbs of pet food donated to healthcare workers by Baton Rouge law firm, pet store

By Rachael Thomas | April 27, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 2:42 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Healthcare workers at Baton Rouge General got the chance to pick up some free pet food Monday thanks to a Baton Rouge law firm and pet store.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys teamed up with Neighborhood Pet Market on Jefferson Highway to provide more than 265 employees at BRG with more than 1,600 lbs of Blue Buffalo pet food. Each bag also contained a coupon for another free bag of food from the pet store.

Inspired by how much loves and support pets show people, McKernan launched the firm’s newest community outreach program, called Penny’s Pantry. The program is named after his dog.

“Penny has brought so much joy and love to our family," McKernan said.

The program aims to provide pet food to those front-line workers in need.

“To show our appreciation and gratitude to these heroes, Gordon and Penny, are donating pet food. It is our hope that we can ease a bit of stress and allow the workers to spend some extra time with their family, friends, and pets. We are truly blessed to have so many dedicated healthcare workers during this crisis. Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is honored to call Louisiana home and we believe it is our privilege and desire to help our community in any way we can. Thank you to the local pet store, Neighborhood Pet Market, and Blue Buffalo for helping us make this happen. It is wonderful to see both local and national brands come together to help members of the community. We will get through this together.”
