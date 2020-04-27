1,600+ lbs of pet food donated to healthcare workers by Baton Rouge law firm, pet store

“To show our appreciation and gratitude to these heroes, Gordon and Penny, are donating pet food. It is our hope that we can ease a bit of stress and allow the workers to spend some extra time with their family, friends, and pets. We are truly blessed to have so many dedicated healthcare workers during this crisis. Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is honored to call Louisiana home and we believe it is our privilege and desire to help our community in any way we can. Thank you to the local pet store, Neighborhood Pet Market, and Blue Buffalo for helping us make this happen. It is wonderful to see both local and national brands come together to help members of the community. We will get through this together.”

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys