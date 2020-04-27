Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis didn’t want to invest draft choices in players who’d struggle to make a roster loaded with regulars from three straight division-winning seasons. New Orleans came away from the 2020 NFL draft with just four new players. Loomis says it “couldn't have worked out any better.” The Saints took Michigan center Cesar Ruiz in the first round. They traded up twice in the third round to draft Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun and Dayton tight end Adam Trautman. They also traded into the seventh round to select athletic Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens.