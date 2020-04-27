FranU holds drive-thru diploma celebration for nursing, respiratory therapy students graduating early

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, April 27, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (FranU) held a drive-thru diploma celebration for students graduating early to help with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Students dressed up in caps and gowns and many decorated their cars as well. Faculty and staff members were also there to congratulate students on their achievements.
Participating students received their diploma, transcript, and clinical pin, as well as new shoes, which were a gift from the Baton Rouge Emergency Aid Coalition (BREAC) via their Frontline Soles program.
The school says Jenni Peters, owner of Varsity Sports, came up with the idea that nurses need to have a pair of shoes they only wear to work. Peters started working with a running shoe company called Brooks to buy the shoes at a discounted rate and started fundraising for the project.
“Our students are a direct benefit to their generous gift. Launching a career in the nursing profession is incredibly expensive. I'm so excited that BREAC and Varsity Sports are helping our new graduates at this crucial time in their careers. The students are excited and so grateful. I cannot thank Varsity Sports and BREAC enough for their generosity and thoughtfulness,” said Dean of Nursing Amy Hall.
FranU is the only program in Louisiana to graduate nursing and respiratory therapy seniors early so they can get into the workforce to help during the COVID-19 crisis.
