FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low-end potential for severe weather Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the exception of that late afternoon stormy hiccup Saturday, the weather over the past few days has just been just about spectacular.
Tuesday morning starts out mostly clear with daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for the capital area. While the day stays dry for just most WAFB neighborhoods, clouds will be on the increase through the day, with skies becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Yet even with the clouds, afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s and it will be breezy to windy through the afternoon as well.
Our next rainmaker arrives Wednesday and it comes with a low-end potential for severe storms. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the viewing area under a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe storms Wednesday, with the main threat being damaging winds. Showers and storms are expected to roll in Wednesday morning with the rains tapering off through the afternoon. Model guidance currently suggests a south to north rainfall gradient of 0.5” to 1.5”, with the larger totals posted for the northern half of the viewing area.
After Wednesday, the First Alert Forecast calls for a run of dry days for Thursday, Friday, and the upcoming weekend. However, that forecast also calls for daytime highs to reach 90° by the weekend, an unwanted reminder that Louisiana summer is right around the corner.
