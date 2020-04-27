FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lovely day ahead

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mon., April 27 - Lovely day ahead
By Diane Deaton | April 27, 2020 at 8:01 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 8:44 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will start below normal for a pleasantly cool late-April morning.

Some neighborhoods will start out Monday in the low-to-mid 50°s.

A nice spring day ahead, more sunshine is on the way as highs reach 82°.

Fabulous weather Sunday - sunshine and highs in the lower 80°s; basically, a repeat performance today courtesy of Mother...

Posted by Diane Deaton WAFB on Monday, April 27, 2020

Overnight, expect mostly clear skies. Temps won’t be quite as cool, lows will dip into the upper 50°s.

Partly cloudy and highs topping out at 85° for your Tuesday, the last dry day before rain moves in Wednesday.

From the Storm Prediction Center: while it's a "low-end" risk, there is still the potential for a few strong storms in...

Posted by Diane Deaton WAFB on Monday, April 27, 2020

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.