FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lovely day ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will start below normal for a pleasantly cool late-April morning.
Some neighborhoods will start out Monday in the low-to-mid 50°s.
A nice spring day ahead, more sunshine is on the way as highs reach 82°.
Overnight, expect mostly clear skies. Temps won’t be quite as cool, lows will dip into the upper 50°s.
Partly cloudy and highs topping out at 85° for your Tuesday, the last dry day before rain moves in Wednesday.
