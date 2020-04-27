EBRSS holds virtual job fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRSS) announced Monday, April 27 that registration is now open for its first-ever virtual job fair.
It will be held on Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Officials said the health concerns related to COVID-19 prompted the district to host the hiring opportunity for teachers in a virtual environment.
They added the EBRSS job fair will be held on the Premier Virtual Platform and candidates will be able to log into the system to learn more about teaching opportunities and visit different schools’ virtual hiring rooms.
You can create a profile, upload a current resume, and provide certification information.
