City of St. George, fire department holding drive to benefit Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of St. George and the St. George Fire Department are teaming up to collect non-perishable food items for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Organizers will collect donations from residents May 2-3 and May 16-17. Residents can also make monetary donations online and can drop their donations off to the nearest St. George Fire Department station.
Organizers say they are collecting vital donations for the food bank because donations to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank have dropped dramatically due to COVID-19. They also say COVID-19 has forced many businesses to close and many people are now out of work.
Residents living in the City of St. George are asked to place non-perishable food at the end of their driveway and firefighters with the St. George Fire Department and workers with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will come by and pick them up.
Organizers will pick up donations on the north and east side (Amite River side) of Airline Highway May 2 through May 3.
Organizers will pick up donations on the south and west side (Mississippi River side) of Airline Highway May 16 through 17.
Fire engines will leave each fire station at 10 a.m. on Saturdays returning at 2 p.m., and leaving at 12 p.m. on Sundays and returning at 4 p.m.
A complete listing of which neighborhoods visited each weekend is available at www.stgeorgelouisiana.com and www.stgeorgefire.com.
Firefighters say they want residents to be aware, they may get called to an emergency during the donation pickup in which case firefighters will pick up the route again after the emergency.
Donations can also be made at each St. George fire station. If you prefer to make a financial donation, you can do so by clicking here.
