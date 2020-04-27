Broadmoor star turns ICU hero

“You know when you’re 16 and 17 you don’t always understand the lessons you’re being taught, and I remember being in the huddle at practice at Broadmoor and he [Price] would say, ‘Ownership. This is on you. No matter what happens, you’re the quarterback. This is on you. Don’t ever let them see you sweat.' But it prepares you for things like this and achieving excellence. Really learned how to keep composure,” he said.