Autopsy to reveal whether E Feliciana fire was accidental or set to cover up murder

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - An autopsy in East Feliciana Parish will reveal whether a fire was accidental or set intentionally to cover up a murder.
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis says firefighters responded to 8124 West Lakeshore in Ethel around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24.
“At the time they extinguished the fire, they realized there was a fatality in the fire and so at that point, the State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in,” said Sheriff Travis.
The fire was so bad it burned much of the mobile home to the ground. The person found inside was burned so severely that their body could not immediately be identified.
Autopsy results are pending and are also expected to show the cause of death.
This is a joint investigation between the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM). Officials have said because of how bad the fire was, they have not been able to determine where exactly the fire started or the cause of the fire.
LAOSFM says crews will begin trying to piece everything together Tuesday, April 28.
