REPORT: Saints expected to sign free agent QB Jameis Winston

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign free agent quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year deal, according to reports.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the information via Twitter on Sunday, April 26.
Winston was selected No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Bucs in the 2015 NFL Draft.
In five seasons with the Bucs, Winston threw for 19,737 yards and 121 touchdowns. He has thrown 88 interceptions and fumbled 31 times. He completed 61.3% of his passes. He threw 30 interceptions in 2019 and the Bucs let him go after his rookie contract expired.
Drew Brees recently signed a two-year contract and Taysom Hill is on a one-year tender. Winston will most likely compete with Hill for the backup quarterback spot.
The Saints drafted former Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
