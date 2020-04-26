Man dies after being pulled from burning house in Plaquemine

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in Plaquemine on Sunday, April 26. (Source: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)
By WAFB Staff | April 26, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 3:53 PM

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in Plaquemine that left one man dead.

Officials said the Plaquemine Fire Department responded to West Harleaux Street near Levy Street around noon for a house on fire.

They added a man, who was severely burned, was pulled out of the home. Officials later reported the man had died. His name has not been released.

LOSFM is investigating the cause of the fire.

