Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

RESERVE, La. (AP) — Data shows a nursing home for veterans in Louisiana has one of the state’s deadliest coronavirus clusters. In the last month alone, there have been 43 deaths at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Reserve, though just over half were attributed to the virus. That's according to Brandee Patrick, a spokeswoman for the facility’s operator, the state Department of Veterans Affair. The New Orleans Advocate reports the home held around 150 veterans when the outbreak began and now has just 96 residents left. Patrick says five of them are hospitalized. Of the rest, she says 47 have tested negative for the coronavirus, 34 have tested positive and six had inconclusive results.