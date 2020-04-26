Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
As deaths mount, officials test all veterans at nursing home
RESERVE, La. (AP) — Data shows a nursing home for veterans in Louisiana has one of the state’s deadliest coronavirus clusters. In the last month alone, there have been 43 deaths at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Reserve, though just over half were attributed to the virus. That's according to Brandee Patrick, a spokeswoman for the facility’s operator, the state Department of Veterans Affair. The New Orleans Advocate reports the home held around 150 veterans when the outbreak began and now has just 96 residents left. Patrick says five of them are hospitalized. Of the rest, she says 47 have tested negative for the coronavirus, 34 have tested positive and six had inconclusive results.
STINGING CATERPILLAR SEASON
Stinging buck moth caterpillars active in some states
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — It's stinging caterpillar season in Mississippi and Louisiana — spiny buck moth caterpillars are out and about. The Mississippi State University Extension Service put out a statement Tuesday about buck moth caterpillars, which the LSU AgCenter says can be found from east Texas to Florida and up the East Coast to Maine. They're fearsome-looking critters, armed with rows of branched spines that are attached to venom glands. Even a glancing touch from a falling caterpillar brings instant pain and swelling. Mississippi extension service entomologist Blake Layton says the best defense is to know about the caterpillars and avoid close contact.
UNO-URBAN CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT
UNO offering new degree in urban construction management
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The University of New Orleans is offering a new engineering degree program, with students to be enrolled in the fall for a bachelor’s degree program in urban construction management. Engineering dean Taskin Kocak says it was developed in response to demand from the local construction industry and will include internships. A news release says graduates’ skills will include effective management of urban construction projects and drawing up plans for and managing rehabilitation of historic structures.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONTACT TRACING
Many states fall short of mandate to track virus exposure
ATLANTA (AP) — As more states push to reopen their economies, many are falling short on one of the federal government’s essential criteria for doing so — having an efficient system to track people who have been physically near a person infected with the coronavius. A review by The Associated Press finds a patchwork of systems around the U.S for conducting so-called contact tracing. The AP found that most states are scrambling to hire and train enough people to do the work. With few exceptions, the states reviewed by AP are going it alone. Most other countries take a national approach.
HIGHWAY ROCK-THROWING-ARREST
La police arrests teen accused of throwing rocks at drivers
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 14-year-old has been arrested for allegedly throwing large rocks at motorists in Louisiana’s capital. WAFB-TV reports the teenager is accused in three incidents and faces three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman says the incidents occurred as vehicles traveled Interstate 110 in Baton Rouge. Police said officers on patrol caught the teen near the scene of one of the alleged incidents. His name has not been released because of his age.
EMPLOYEE ELECTROCUTED
Louisiana town's employees dies after being electrocuted
WELSH, La. (AP) — A Louisiana town’s employee has been killed after being electrocuted. News outlets report Lyle Fontenot was killed Tuesday after touching an electric line while working in a bucket truck in Welsh. Mayor Carolyn Louviere confirms Fontenot, a longtime employee of the town, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
STEROID CHARGES
Ex-deputy guilty plea: hiding information about steroid ring
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to hiding information about a dealer from whom a friend was buying steroids. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Shreveport said Friday that 36-year-old Jonathan Colgin pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of withholding information about a felony. His sworn statement says he was assigned as a Bossier Parish sheriff's deputy to investigate a steroid dealer, learned that a friend of his was buying from the man, and never told his superiors about either. Three others have pleaded guilty — the dealer, a former Shreveport police officer and Colgin's friend, who was a school board member.
AP-US-CASINO-SALES
Twin River buying casinos in New Jersey, Nevada, Louisiana
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A casino company in the smallest state is pulling off one of the biggest deals of the year in the gambling industry, buying casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Lake Tahoe, Nevada. And it could remove a major potential obstacle to the ongoing merger of Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts. Lincoln, Rhode Island-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings announced Friday it is buying Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino from Caesars Entertainment for $25 million. It also is buying Eldorado Shreveport Resort and Casino and the Mont Bleu Resort Casino & Spa in Lake Tahoe from Eldorado Resorts for a combined $155 million.