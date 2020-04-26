FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beauty to close out the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s going to be a very pleasant end to the weekend. Skies will remain mostly clear so don’t forget the sunscreen.
Temperatures will feel very comfortable as highs only reach the upper 70°s to low 80°s. Winds will be breezy at times.
It stays nice as we enter the work week. A slight warming trend will take place and afternoon highs will reach the mid 80°s by Tuesday. On Wednesday our next cold front will be moving into the local area.
A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move in just ahead of the cold front. As of now the local area is not under a risk of severe weather. But one or two strong embedded storms look possible Wednesday especially during the morning hours.
Rain should end by late afternoon and the rest of the week and next weekend will stay dry. High pressure will build over next weekend bringing the hottest temperatures of the Spring to South Louisiana.
We come close to setting record high temperatures both next Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will be possible for the start of the following work week.
