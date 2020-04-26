BRPD: 2 police officers shot in north Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded Sunday, April 26 to reports of two officers shot in north Baton Rouge.
Don Coppola with BRPD confirmed the officers involved are members of the Baton Rouge Police Department.
It happened on Conrad Drive in the area of Winbourne Avenue and N. Foster.
Two ambulances escorted by multiple police units were seen leaving the area and headed toward the hospital.
Officials confirm that officers are actively seeking out the suspected gunman. If you know anything that can help officers locate the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).
Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.
