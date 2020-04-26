Baton Rouge community stands together to honor fallen officer, officer still recovering

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Baton Rouge officers were shot in the line of duty Sunday, April 26.
One officer, a 21-year veteran, died from his injuries. The second officer is being treated at an area hospital for critical injuries.
In the aftermath of the shooting, community leaders and other first responders offered prayers and support of the officers’ families and for the Baton Rouge police force.
A video captured Sunday night by Dr. Christina Christ, a COVID-19 ICU physician at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, shows first responders lining up to pay respects to their colleagues.
“This is the call that no chief wants to get, no police officer wants to hear - an officer died,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul. “Not only are these police officers public servants, they are fathers, husbands, loved by their families.”
“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of a dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice for the people of Baton Rouge and the State of Louisiana,” said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. “It is a dark day in our state, and [Donna Edwards, first lady of Louisiana] and I send our prayers to the family and friends of both officers and to the entire [Baton Rouge Police Department] and law enforcement community during this difficult time.”
“My thoughts and prayers are with their families, every member of the Baton Rouge Police Department, and with all public safety officers,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “I ask our entire community to remember their families in your prayers, and may their sacrifice never be forgotten.”
The names of the officers were not released.
Details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting can be found by clicking the link here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.