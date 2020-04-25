2020 NFL DRAFT: New Orleans Saints select Miss. St. QB Tommy Stevens in 7th round (No. 240 overall)

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints traded back into the seventh round and selected Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens at No. 240 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Texans traded the pick with the Saints for a sixth-round selection in 2021.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder from Indianapolis was a graduate transfer from Penn St. who played his final season in Starkville.
Stevens threw for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 381 yards and four scores in his only season with the Bulldogs.
At Penn State, he threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 506 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 14 passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
He left Happy Valley ranked No. 8 on the school’s career quarterback rushing yardage list with 506 yards and tied for eighth at PSU in career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 8.
