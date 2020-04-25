Kids can learn state symbols with these printable coloring sheets

(WAFB) - The Louisiana House Public Information Office published several coloring pages featuring state symbols that kids can use to remain active and entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the available sheets are a map of the state, the state seal, and a magnolia.
The coloring sheets can be printed by clicking the link here.
Children can also watch Louisiana’s first lady Donna Edwards read children’s books live online via her Facebook page. The readings are twice a week and feature children’s books from Louisiana authors.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is also hosting live online readings of one children’s book each Monday for four weeks, starting on April 20.
