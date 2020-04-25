FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stray shower tonight then mid week storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Slightly cooler air will gradually be moving into the local area today as we see breezy northerly winds.
We’ll enjoy afternoon highs a little closer to normal for this time of year in the low 80°s. Most of the day will be sunny, but clouds will increase late.
A weak upper air disturbance will move overhead of the local area this evening and could produce a couple of stray thundershowers. The best opportunity for rain will exist mainly south of Baton Rouge tonight.
We dry out overnight as a weak cold front delivers a surge of cooler and drier air. Temperatures will be comfortably cool to start Sunday.
Sunday morning expect lows in the mid to upper 50°s. Highs will reach the upper 70°s to low 80°s. Don’t forget the sunscreen Sunday as we expect abundant sunshine.
It stays dry for the start of the upcoming work week. Rain won’t be returning to the forecast until Wednesday as our next cold front arrives.
It’s too early to tell if severe weather will play a factor in Wednesday’s forecast, but a line of showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the cold front pushes through some time Wednesday. One or two storms embedded within the line could be strong.
We clear things out and bring some comfortable temperatures back to the forecast to close out the work week.
Over next weekend, temperatures will see a steady climb with highs in the low 90°s forecast for next Sunday and Monday as we start the first part of May.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.