FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A pretty end to the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather will be picture perfect to close out the weekend. Don’t forget the sunscreen as skies will remain clear through Sunday.
Temperatures will be comfortably cool for early morning hours with a pleasant feel by afternoon as afternoon highs reach the upper 70°s to low 80°s. There will be little to no humidity Sunday.
Temperatures will see a slight warming trend until our next cold front arrives. We stay dry through Tuesday.
On Wednesday a cold front will push into and through the area. Exact timing still needs to be worked out, but it looks like a shower and thunderstorms will be most likely during the morning hours Wednesday.
A line of thunderstorms is expected to form out ahead of the approaching cold front. One or two storms embedded within this line could be strong.
At this time the local area is not under a risk for severe weather, but that could change in the coming days.
he rain is out of here for the tail end of the week as we move into May. It most certainly will begin to feel like May as afternoon highs are forecast to reach 90° for the first time this Spring by the start of the following week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.