SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: EBRSO looking for suspects involved in Hanks Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information about a shooting that happened Monday, April 6 in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
EBRSO officials say it happened in the 6500 block of Hanks Drive around 4:30 p.m. on April 6.
Officials with EBRSO say two unknown people were seen showing up to the parking lot in a newer model Jeep Cherokee before approaching the victim and firing at him multiple times. The suspects then fled in the Jeep.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, EBRSO officials say.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
