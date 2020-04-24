As some medical procedures resume, BRG creates Safe Surgery Path for patients

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With some non-emergency medical procedures set to resume Monday, April 27, Baton Rouge General has created what they’re calling a Safe Surgery Path for patient use.
The Safe Surgery Path will allow patients coming into the hospital for a procedure to interact with as few people as possible, thereby cutting down on the potential spread of germs and viruses, such as COVID-19. Patients will use the path from the time they park their car to the time they exit the hospital for recovery.
Officials with BRG say patients will come into the hospital via a special entrance and will be fast-tracked through a touch-less registration process, then taken through a separate path by a staff member for surgery. Visitors will not be allowed, but family members can monitor their loved one’s surgery using the Surgery Tracker on BRG’s mobile app.
