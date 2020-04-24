As some medical procedures resume, BRG creates Safe Surgery Path for patients

Baton Rouge General's mobile app is free to download. (Source: Baton Rouge General)
By Rachael Thomas | April 24, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 3:11 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With some non-emergency medical procedures set to resume Monday, April 27, Baton Rouge General has created what they’re calling a Safe Surgery Path for patient use.

The Safe Surgery Path will allow patients coming into the hospital for a procedure to interact with as few people as possible, thereby cutting down on the potential spread of germs and viruses, such as COVID-19. Patients will use the path from the time they park their car to the time they exit the hospital for recovery.

With some medical procedures resuming Monday, April 27, Baton Rouge General has created a Safe Surgery Path so patients coming into the hospital for a procedure can interact with as few people as possible. (Source: Baton Rouge General)

Officials with BRG say patients will come into the hospital via a special entrance and will be fast-tracked through a touch-less registration process, then taken through a separate path by a staff member for surgery. Visitors will not be allowed, but family members can monitor their loved one’s surgery using the Surgery Tracker on BRG’s mobile app.

Baton Rouge General's Surgery Tracker feature of its app allows family members to virtually follow their loved one's surgery since visitors are not allowed in the hospital. (Source: Baton Rouge General)

