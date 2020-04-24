1 in serious condition after shooting on Delphine Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting on Delphine Street, emergency officials say.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Delphine Street on Friday, April 24. Emergency officials say one person was shot in the arm and leg. They were taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.
No other details are available at this time. We will update this story when we know more.
