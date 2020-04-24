Sean Payton answers questions after first round of NFL Draft

“That's a great question. I think these linebackers, what's left of them, I think will go pretty quick. There's still some receivers I'm sure that are going to get drafted. We will focus closely in the morning and really begin to, we've already kind of have a second cloud, but the problem is tonight we open the draft at 24, well technically tomorrow we start the draft, call it at 68. I mean there's going to be a whole second round and then into the third round, now that's not to say that we couldn't move forward and we'll look to do that if the right players there. I think we know we have a need position at linebacker and we have to fill that some way, shape or form. Now it may not be through the draft, but it would be nice if we could fill it through the draft and then we've done a good job in years past now in the last four or five years, (after) the first round’s over with, but this is where you get to define how your draft class is and whether it's the second round, the third round, the fourth round, our fifth or sixth. We feel like there's some good football players in this draft and part of it is letting it come to you and understanding the grade. And then the other part of it is identifying maybe someone that you have a clear vision for and going and getting them. And I think that we'll pay attention to that because we feel like right now there's some players on this board I know that when I look over here that we'd all love to have, but part of it's being patient. Tomorrow's rounds two and three there’ll be a little less time (limit to pick). I don't anticipate us being stressed, but again there'll be a little less time than tonight.”